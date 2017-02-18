The sacred shrine was closed for public after the investigation process of deadly blast that took place on Thursday and will soon be opened for public after security measures are completed.

Police had demanded from Auqaf department officials to install walk-through gates at the shrine — which has been done at the entrance gate — while a room should also be set up for female security officials to search women before they go inside. The room to search women for security has been emphasised upon because the suicide attacker was wearing a burqa, according to initial reports.

A heavy contingent of police is guarding the area and several police mobiles are patrolling the surroundings. Not only are the personnel of Sehwan deployed there, but police force from Sahiwal has also been called in.

However, the closed gates are furthering the grief of locals who have been sporadically protesting outside the shrine, demanding to be let in.