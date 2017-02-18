Interior Minister Chaudhary Nisar said that the security of the country will be ensured at all costs and the terrorist will be dealt with iron hands, Radio Pakistan reported Saturday.

Talking to the media persons in Islamabad on Saturday, he said whole nation is united and committed against the extremists and terrorists and operations will be continued until elimination of last terrorist from the country.

He said terrorists are making an organized effort to disrupt the law and order situation but they will never succeed in their nefarious designs.

He said that foreign elements and agencies are involved in suicide attacks in Pakistan and we have a renewed pledge to crush terrorists and are not afraid of them at all.

Minister said that the culprits involved in Lahore and Peshawar incidents have been identified and it is proved that terrorists are using Afghan refugees as facilitators for their acts and some of them were arrested from Attock, Hazro and Taxila.

He said that Pakistan is hosting millions of Afghan refugees since last four decades and now it is responsibility of refugees to point out the terrorist elements from their ranks.

He said that Afghan government has been asked to take strict action against the terrorists wanted by Pakistan or hand them over to Pakistan to bring them to justice.

The minister said that more operations will be carried out in the days to come to apprehend the foreign elements and their local facilitators.

He urged the nation to unite in this critical juncture as they did after the attack on Army Public School in 2014. He said such commitment to overcome terrorism and unity will help defeat anti-state elements.

He advised political parties to avoid levelling baseless allegations and point scoring regarding the security of the country and play their due role for a secured Pakistan.

Nisar said the whole nation has rendered unprecedented sacrifices and these sacrifices will not go in vain.