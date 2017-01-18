ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain Wednesday said the Frontier Crimes Regulations (FCR) Act, governing the tribal areas, would be repealed through the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) reforms.

He said the Fata reforms committee had given valuable proposals under which the tribal traditions, values and culture would be protected. Besides, these would be effective in repealing the oppressive collective responsibility regulation.

The president told the tribal elders that the committee had laid down significant proposals for extending jurisdiction of the Supreme Court and the high court to tribal areas.

Besides, proposals about increase in vacancies of Levies force for peace and modifying them on the pattern of police force were the important part of the reforms committee’s task which would be finalized soon, he added.

Mamnoon said the relevant authorities and departments were also being directed by the federal government to improve the functioning of administration in tribal areas.

The reforms committee had also proposed special development fund for Fata which would be considered in the next National Finance Commission meeting, he added.

The president further told the gathering that proposal report about the merger of Fata in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province was also presented by the committee in parliament which would be decided soon.

The president said for bringing Fata at par with other areas of the country, health and education facilities would be increased. In this connection, new tehsils and public facilities would be established in South Waziristan Agency.

Similarly, at different places, Nadra offices and power grid stations would be installed, he added. He said tribal areas would witness an era of progress and prosperity.

He said about 80 per cent displaced tribesmen had returned to their homes and the remaining would also back soon.