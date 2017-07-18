Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has asked political parties to submit their statement of accounts for the outgoing financial year by 29th of next month, reported Radio Pakistan.

According to the Election Commission, printed forms are available in the Election Commission Secretariat, Islamabad and in the offices of the Provincial Election Commissioners.

Prescribed form-I can also be downloaded from the ECP's website.

The Commission has advised leaders of all political parties to submit the statement of accounts of their parties, duly audited by a Chartered Accountant.

It said the statement received through post, fax, courier service or any other mode will not be entertained.