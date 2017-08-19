KARACHI: Last rights are being performed for Dr Ruth Katherina Martha Pfau in Karachi.

Dr Ruth's body was brought to St Patrick's Cathedral in Saddar, in a gun convoy.

Gun convoy is the the highest military honour at burial, it was last accorded to humanitarian icon Abdul Sattar Edhi.

During the funeral proceedings, a gun-salute was offered while contingents of Pakistan Armed Forces were also present at the funeral.

Her coffin is wrapped in the national flag.

Pakistan’s national flag remained at half-mast and flag of Vatican City was also hoisted at the cathedral today morning.

She will be laid to rest at Gora Qabristan.

According to sources, Director General Rangers, Inspector General Sindh and prominent personalities will participate in the funeral.

Patients and workers of Marie Adelaide Leprosy Centre (MALC), were also present there to have a last look of Dr Ruth.

MALC was founded by Dr Ruth to serve the leprosy patients in Pakistan. Dr Ruth Pfau had spent over 50 years of her life in Pakistan to fight leprosy.