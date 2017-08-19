DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Unidentified gunmen on a motorcycle killed a close aide of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, as per sources.

Local police chief Amjad Khan says, “Attaullah Shah was walking towards home after praying at a mosque in the city of Dera Ismail Khan, when the assailants opened fire early Saturday morning.” He further added that no one had claimed responsibility. The police have launched a search operation for the assailants.

The latest attack comes months after Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, deputy leader of Pakistan's Senate, narrowly escaped death when ISIS militants orchestrated a suicide attack in the country's southwest, killing 28 people.