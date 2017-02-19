ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Saturday said the investigations into recent terrorism incidents had brought out the fact that Afghan refugees were used as facilitators in most of the cases.

All those involved in Lahore and Peshawar terrorist attacks, including their facilitators, have been identified but the perpetrators of Sehwan Sharif terrorist attack have yet to be traced, the minister said while talking to a group of journalists in Islamabad.

The minister appealed to the Afghan refugees to point out a few black sheep among their ranks, as some people were a cause of black spot on their faces. He said that Pakistan extended hospitality towards Afghan refugees during the last 30 years and now this demanded that they should come out to help Pakistan.

“Though the recent wave of terrorism is a cause of concern, yet it is a matter of satisfaction that the civil and military leadership in recent high level meetings have showed their unanimous resolve to root out the menace,” he said. Those who target innocent, whether they are inside the country or come from foreign lands would not be spared, he added.

Stressing the need for national unity at this hour, Chaudhry Nisar said that the same spirit and unity was needed today which was exhibited by the nation after the APS attack, adding that their unity and resolve is their real strength.

The minister pointed out that the present government had successfully fought a situation when, on daily basis 5-6 terrorist attacks used to take place back in June 2013. Similarly, this time also we would face the challenge with the nation’s support and prayers.

He maintained that the policies of the government pursued during the last three years and continuing operations against the militants had clipped the terrorist operations and their evil actions in Pakistan. It was because of strict action of Pakistan against the terrorists that they had established their sanctuaries in foreign countries, the minister gave a veiled reference of Afghanistan.

He said that the investigations into recent terrorist attacks had established that a coordinated effort was being made to disrupt improving peace and normalcy in the country. He said that it has become very clear that foreign powers and their intelligence agencies were involved in creating unrest in Pakistan.

The minister said that during the recent high level security meeting it has been decided that even diplomatic consideration would not impede actions aimed at ensuring national security and peace.

He said that main facilitator of Lahore terrorist attack has been nabbed. Some more arrests were made last night from Hazro, Taxila and Attock. On this occasion, the minister also appreciated the work of intelligence agencies that had worked hard to arrest not just the main facilitator of the attack but all those who were linked with the attacks in Lahore within 24 hours.

Regarding the blast in Sehwan Sharif, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan said that significant breakthrough is yet to be made into the incident. He however observed that it was unfortunate that some people in order to hide their criminal negligence and poor performance were doing politics on this incident. He gave a reference of Sindh-based PPP leadership.

He said that during the last three years, he had strictly followed a principle not to blame anyone or attempt making political gains against his opponents over terrorist incidents but the statements issued during the last 24 hours by few political leaders of a party are highly regrettable. This he continued shows their performance and their mentality.

The minister questioned that security of Sehwan Sharif Shrine was a federal government responsibility or was of the provincial government? “I myself witnessed poor level of security at the shrine but would refrain from commenting on it,” he said. He said that if such statements would continue, he would bring all the facts and figures regarding security of Sehwan Sharif Shrine before the people of Sindh and the country.

I have never indulged in politics on the issues of national security as such a tendency can seriously undermine the successes achieved by the law enforcement agencies and the army and people of Pakistan after rendering huge sacrifices in their fight against the menace of terrorism but negatively skewed propaganda and the agenda of a political party necessitated his clarification, he added.

Regarding measures being taken to cope with the situation, he said, the more actions would follow to eliminate terrorism emanating from the foreign lands as well as against their facilitators present inside the country. The minister reiterated that terrorists and their facilitators would be dealt with iron hands and in coming days and weeks and action would be taken without any consideration whatsoever.