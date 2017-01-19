SARGODHA-Lightning on Wednesday killed a 12-year-old boy and injured another in the incident in village 109-North.

Abu Bakar (12), a student of 7th class, was hit by severe lightning during torment rain. He breathed his last instantly while other person namely Akbar was also hit by the lightning. He was moved to hospital for medication by the locals.

PUNISHMENT: An anti-terrorist court awarded 35 years imprisonment to 2 activists of a banned organization. The court also ordered for the confiscation of their property. Police had arrested accused identified as Muhib Allah and Tariq Saleem and seized hand grenades explosive material and Kalashnikovs from their possession from Essa Khel of district Mianwali last year.

Yesterday, the ATC judge announced 35 year jail collectively to both outlaws. Police have moved the convicts to Mianwali jail in strict security after the court verdict.