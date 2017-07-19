SIALKOT-There was high flood in the Nullah Dek near Pasrur due to the ongoing fresh spell of rains in Sialkot region and in the catchment areas of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The district administration said the flow of water soured up to 19,815 causes in Nullah Dek. It has the total flood water capacity of 25,000 cusecs near Pasrur-Sialkot. Due to which, the district administration issued the flood warning in Pasrur villages along the banks of the Nullah Dek, it added.

Acting Deputy Commissioner Umer Sher said that the floodwater started receding in the evening. The Acting DC added that the entire flood situation was totally under control in Sialkot district. He said that the district administration was monitoring the flood situation round the clock.