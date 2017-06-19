China has offered to bring Diamer-Bhasha Dam project as a part of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), reported Radio Pakistan Monday.

Chairman WAPDA Muzamil Hussain told the National Assembly's Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Reforms that the project has been pending since long, as Asian Development Bank has declined to fund it, raising objection on its location.

He said, "Currently, no mega hydro-power project is included in CPEC, therefore, the governments of both Pakistan and China are seriously mulling over including this project in CPEC."

The chairman WAPDA said, "Other hydro-power projects including Neelum Jehlum and Tarbela extension will be completed by May next year providing additional 2500MW electricity."

"Work on Dasu project would be started next month, and completed by 2022," he added.