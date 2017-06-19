KHUZDAR: In his native town of Wadh, a rocket hit the gate of the residence of Sardar Akhtar Mengal, president of the Balochistan National Party, on Sunday.

The rocket was launched earlier in the day from an unidentified position, causing severe damage to the main gate of the residence according to official sources.

“The rocket exploded upon reaching the main gate of the house,” Abdullah Baloch, the SHO of Wadh, said, continuing that there were no fatalities in the explosion.

Sardar Ataullah Mengal and Sardar Akhtar Mengal were not present at the residence around the time of the attack.

“Sardar Akhtar Mengal is abroad these days while Sardar Ataullah Mengal is out of Wadh,” the police officer informed.

The watchman and other staff of Sardar Mengal were present at the time inside the residence.

Commissioner of Kalat division Mohammad Hashim Ghilzai, FC Commander Lt Col Fazal Rasool Qadri, Khuzdar Range DIG Mohammad Zafar Ali, DPO Abdul Rauf Bareach and other officials soon paid a visit to the explosion site afterwards and gathered evidence.

Police have filed a case and investigation has commenced. As of yet no one has claimed responsibility for the rocket attack.