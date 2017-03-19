ISLAMABAD - The electronic media has been asked to inform the transgender that they can get registered with the field staff as members of a third gender, despite that census form carries only male and female categories.

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) gave the instructions in this regard to the management of private television channels and FM radios in the light of a Lahore High Court judgment.

A petition filed with the Lahore High Court had pointed out that in the Form 2 of National Census, which pertains to the personal information about a person, there was no category for transgender/eunuchs. The court summoned Statistical Division officials who admitted this shortcoming.

The court directed then directed the Statistical Division to make sure that while collecting personal information of the people the field staff should incorporate the information about transgender, if required, into the Form 2.

The court also ordered Pemra to direct all the television channels as well as FM radios to publicise it.