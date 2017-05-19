In a firing incident three labourers were killed in Balochistan's Kech district today.

According to a senior administration officer, three labourers were working on the construction of a road in the Hoshab area of Turbat when armed militants opened fire on them.

One labourer died on the spot, while other two died on the way to the hospital.

The militants managed to escape on a motorcycle.

The bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital.

Levies and frontier corps personnel have initiated an investigation into the incident.

Last week militants killed 10 labourers in Pishgan area of Gwadar district.