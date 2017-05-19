ISLAMABAD: The first session of Pakistan-Turkey regional consultations at directors-general level between the Foreign Ministries of Pakistan and Turkey was held here on Thursday.

The Turkish side was led by Ambassador Fazli Corman, Director General (South Asia) and the Pakistan delegation was led by Mansoor Ahmad Khan, Director General (Afghanistan, Iran and Turkey), a foreign ministry statement said.

These discussions were held as part of the ongoing process to strengthen institutional exchanges between the two countries, the statement said.

The two sides held in-depth discussions on regional developments. These exchanges would provide an impetus to our closer cooperation on strengthening strategic ties in all fields of mutual interest.

The two sides also held the inaugural session of the Joint Working Group on Political Coordination within the framework of the Pakistan-Turkey High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council that was established during the 5th HLSCC meeting on February 23 this year.