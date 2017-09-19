ISLAMABAD - The filing of nomination papers for by election in NA- 4 Peshawar begins on Monday. According to Provincial Election Commission Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the nomination papers can be filed till Wednesday. Scrutiny of the nomination papers would be held from 21st to 23rd of this month. Polling will be held on 26th of next month. The seat fell vacant due to the death of PTI MNA Gulzar Khan.