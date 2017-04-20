ISLAMABAD - Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Mehdi Honardoost on Wednesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

During the meeting, they discussed evolving regional security matrix and other issues of mutual interest including measures against common threat of terrorism.

According to ISPR, the Army Chief said that Pakistan greatly values the historic Pak-Iran relationship and the same shall continue based on mutual trust and respect for each other’s interests.

This was the second interaction of the Iranian ambassador with General Bajwa since he assumed charge as Chief of Army Staff.