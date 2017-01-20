Incidents of sexual harassment at the state-run television were echoed in parliament on Friday as MNAs submitted motions urging the human rights minister to take cognizance of the issue.

The notice by Pakistan People’s Party lawmakers comes in wake of claims by television journalist and anchor Tanzeela Mazhar, who said she was harassed by a PTV official, Agha Masood Shorish.

Mazhar alleged she filed a complaint following the incident only to be told by the inquiry committee that she should have left the job in such a situation.

“I have been associated with PTV for about 15 years. I have no issues with the work environment. It is Agha Masood who is causing problem for women,” Mazhar told reporters.

“Several women had complained about him previously, but later withdrew their complaints for one reason or another.”

The notice submitted by PPP read: “This year alone, two high-profile cases in PTV came into limelight in which female anchorpersons levelled charges of harassment against their head of departments.”

No PTV representative was available for comment.