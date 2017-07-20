Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said that some foreign forces are hatching conspiracy against Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, for making China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Gawadar deep sea Port.

Talking to a private TV channel here Thursday, Khawaja Asif that PM Nawaz Sharif had taken strong steps on important issues including making Pakistan a nuclear state, due to which, international forces are against the PM.

Pakistan under the dynamic leadership and vision of Nawaz Sharif would also achieve success on economic front, he said.Pakistan had achieved many successes in war against terrorism, he said.

To a question the Minister said that India was using the soil of Afghanistan for terrorist activities in Pakistan.

Defence Minister said that enemies of Pakistan do not want to see progress, CPEC, Gawadar deep sea port and other development activities in this region. Economic sovereignty was imperative for Pakistan to get rid off from foreign loans, he said.

To another question about Joint Investigation Team report, he said, “We have expressed reservations over the process of JIT.

He, however said the Prime Minister had made history for presenting himself and his family before JIT.

Army and judiciary, both are respectable national institutions, he said. He urged the political parties to demonstrate respect for national institutions.

Khawaja Muhammad Asif said that Pakistan has made progress in every field and it will also emerge as economic power following the dynamic policies of Nawaz Sharif.