KHANEWAL - A local court awarded capital punishment to four murder convicts while two of their co-accused were sentenced to life imprisonment here the other day.

According to the prosecution, the accused – Gul Muhammad, Akram, Qalab Ali, Shehbaz shot dead four persons – Nawaz, Aslam, Siddiq and Lal Din in 2013 over enmity when they were on the way to appear in the court.

In light of the evidence, District and Sessions Judge Rai Nazir Ahmed awarded death penalty to the accused. Three of the murderers were fined.