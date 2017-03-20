Islamabad High Court has issued release orders for former Minister for Religious Affairs Hamid Kazmi.

Along with him, former Director General Hajj Rao Shakeel and Ex-Joint Secretary Aftab Islam have also been release by the court.

Shakeel and Islam will be released on bail after four years imprisonment, while Hamid Kazmi is still in jail as he was sent to the prison for 14 years.

All three of them had appealed against their imprisonment in the high court where Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kyani read the verdict in their favour.

Islam and Shakeel were present in the court.

Kazmi, Shakeel and Islam were arrested under allegations of mega corruption in Hajj arrangements, in which the ministry and authorities did not provide facilities to pilgrims as promised and still charged them heftily.