Pakistan on Saturday denied the reports that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is set to meet US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the US-Arab-Islamic Summit to be held in Riyadh on Sunday.

Sharif will join world leaders to attend the summit. Cooperation against terrorism and violent extremism will be discussed in the summit.

Saudi King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Al-Saud has invited the Pakistani prime minister, who will pay a two-day visit to the kingdom.

Local media has reported that the prime minister is scheduled to meet US president on the sidelines of the summit, however, the Foreign Ministry said there is no such plan.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman said that the format and the very full agenda of the half day Summit “does not permit sideline bilateral meetings.”

He was commenting on media reports about the possibility of the premier’s bilateral meetings at the Riyadh US-Arab-Islamic Summit.

The spokesman said in a statement that the summit is expected to have the participation of more than 35 leaders of the Islamic world as well as Secretary Generals of the OIC, Arab League and Gulf Cooperation Council.

This is the first-ever Arab-Islamic-American Summit to develop a security partnership against a growing threat of violent extremism.