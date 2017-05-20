The Ministry of Interior has collected all the important documents regarding the controversial and anti-Pakistan speech of MQM-London chief Altaf Hussain on August 22 last year.

It has also sped up the preparations for detailed reply to the objections of Interpol and again a letter will be written by June 15 for handing over Altaf Hussain to Pakistan.

Sources told the agency that the interior ministry has accelerated the process of consultation with legal experts.

They said the Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan himself was taking interest in the important matter and in this connection he has held meetings with several eminent lawyers.