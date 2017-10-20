Pakistan has extended the detention of the Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed by another month yesterday.

Saeed has a $10 million US bounty on his head and has been under house arrest since January following a government crackdown on the outfit.

"Hafiz Saeed's detention has been extended for a period of one-month," a senior government official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

He said the detention was extended by a three-member review board of Lahore High Court headed by Judge Yawar Ali.

JuD, listed as a terror outfit by the United Nations, is considered by the US and India to be a front for Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), the militant group blamed for the attack on India's financial capital which killed more than 160 people.