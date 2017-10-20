Peshawar: 12 assumed terrorists have been killed in a drone strike near Pak-Afghan border today.

According to the media reports during the strike six hideouts of terrorist were also destroyed.

Reports further stated that this attack took place in Khosh Kurram, Afghanistan.

According to ISPR statement military operations are being conducted in the areas of Khost and Paktia. Operations are being carried out against terrorists in Afghanistan, which involves air activity, statement read

This is the fifth drone strike near Pak-Afghan border this week.

Earlier this week two suspected US drone strikes on Tuesday killed 11 people on the mountainous Pakistan-Afghanistan border, following a strike a day earlier that killed 20, government and militant sources said.

The attacks came days after a Canadian-American couple held hostage by the Taliban were freed from the area in Pakistan’s northwest, striking a rare positive note in the country’s often-fraught relations with the United States.

On Friday, US drones were seen hovering near where American Caitlan Coleman, her Canadian husband, Joshua Boyle, and their three children, all born in captivity, were freed, after having been kidnapped by the Haqqani network while backpacking in Afghanistan in 2012.