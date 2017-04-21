Police on Friday said they prevented a charged mob from attacking a man for allegedly committing blasphemy following Friday prayers in Chitral.

They said the unidentified man was first attack by a mob inside a mosque where he allegedly issued blasphemous statements.

Following the incident he was taken to a local police station. However, a mob attacked and broke into the police station amid aerial firing and heavy tear gas shelling from the police.

Blasphemy is a hugely sensitive charge in Pakistan, and can carry the death penalty. Even unproven allegations can cause mob lynchings and violence.

At least 65 people have been murdered by vigilantes over blasphemy allegations since 1990.

The independent Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has urged that all those involved in the lynching be brought to justice.

“The state’s abject failure to protect Mashal Khan’s right to life has created great panic and horror among students and academia. Unless all those who played any part in Mashal’s brutal murder are brought to justice, such barbarity will only spread,” it said.

At his funeral, Khan’s father said he hoped his son’s murder would “evoke realisation among people that killing an innocent is a sin”.