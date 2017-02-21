Pakistani airstrikes killed dozens of alleged militants on Monday in a tribal region along the Afghan border, the military said.

Pakistan had vowed to fight back after a series of suicide bombings last week killed more than 100 people, including 88 worshippers gathered at a famed Sufi shrine. The attacks were claimed by various militant groups, which have long operated in the porous border region.

The warplanes targeted militant hideouts in the Wucha Bibi area of North Waziristan, the army said in a statement. The information could not be independently confirmed, as media access to the region is heavily restricted.

Pakistan carried out a blistering artillery assault on suspected terrorist camps in Afghanistan on Friday and Saturday after giving the Afghan government a list of 76 alleged terrorists it said where sheltering there.

The army on Monday also carried out an operation in the Tank district near South Waziristan killing four wanted militants belonging to a faction of the militant group Taliban, ISPR said in a statement

The statement said the ‘terrorists’ killed were involved in targeted killings, kidnapping for ransom and extortion for militant activities. Among them were three militant commanders and the son of Asmatullah Shaheen, a high profile member of the group who was killed amid an internal struggle.

Sindh Rangers in Karachi also killed seven 'terrorists' during an early morning raid at their hideout in the city's suburbs, the force said in a statement.

The statement said that among the dead was Omar Hayat, who was involved in a 2011 attack on a Pakistani naval base and a 2014 attack on Karachi's international airport. The others were also involved in various attacks, including on a minority Shiite mourning procession, the statement said.

In a meeting with fellow officers on Monday, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa ordered his troops to cooperate with their Afghan counterparts in preventing militants from crossing the border.

Pakistan says the latest wave of attacks was orchestrated by militants who fled its military operations in North Waziristan, and has closed two border crossings.

Authorities have also rounded up nearly 100 Afghan refugees in Quetta, saying they were residing in the country illegally.

Police spokesman Shahzada Farhat said at least 35 people were in custody. Another 75 were picked up by a paramilitary force, said another official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorised to brief the media.