Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa on Tuesday visited Line of Control where he interacted with troops, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

“Pakistan Army will do its duty to protect people of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir against all forms of Indian aggression,” the military’s media wing quoted the army chief as saying.

#COAS visited LOC.Aware of Indian design, her sp to terrorism in Pak/region. #Kulbhushan an evidence. His case ll be taken to logical concl. pic.twitter.com/ZJrmDFRXiD — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) February 21, 2017

“We will continue our solidarity with people of Indian Occupied Kashmir who are struggling for their right of self determination.”

General Bajwa directed his troops to effectively respond to ceasefire violations by Indian forces. “The targeting of civilians along LoC is deliberate and highly reprehensible,” he added.

On issue of India’s alleged involvement in Pakistan, the army chief said, “We are fully aware of Indian design and her support to terrorism in Pakistan and the region.”

“Indian spy Kulbhushan Yadev is one such evidence of these efforts and his case will be taken to the logical conclusion.”