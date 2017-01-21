KARACHI: A three-month-old boy died allegedly after he was administered anti-polio drops in Korangi area of Karachi.

The victim family told our correspondent that a female polio worker entered their house and administered the vaccination to their infant.

“Soon after that, white foam emitted out of the baby’s mouth and he expired,” the boy’s father said.

Parents of the infant protested along with a large number of people in Korangi area and filed a complaint in police.

Police and area people said the polio team also vaccinated other children in the area but nothing untoward happened.

The body was shifted to Jinnah hospital for medico-legal formalities where Dr Seemi Jamali, the head of emergency department, said the boy was dead at the time of arrival.

“Only postmortem report can reveal how the infant died,” Dr Jamali said.