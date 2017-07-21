LAHORE: Instead of hiring VC based on recommendations made by the search committee, the Punjab government has decided to re-advertise the post of vice chancellor of Punjab University.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) had directed the Punjab Government to make appointments of vice chancellors at four universities including Punjab University, as per the recommendations of search committee itself, which checks the candidates for the post of vice chancellors, and then gives a list of three names from whom a candidate for VC slot is selected.

Two vice chancellors had been appointed by the Punjab government from the four universities. However, the appointment at Punjab University and the Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Engineering and Technology (MNSUET) is still pending.

On June 24, interviews for all six candidates for vice chancellorship at Punjab University and MNSUET were done by the Chief Minister of Punjab, Shahbaz Sharif.

It was expected that permanent vice chancellors would be appointed soon after the interviews were conducted. However, the government has now considered starting the appointment process anew.

Though the Punjab Higher Education Minister, Syed Raza Ali Gillani confirmed that the re-advertising of VC post by provincial government, but he did not confirm when it would happen.