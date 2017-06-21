ISLAMABAD: Due to a rise in tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi will visit Islamabad and then depart for Kabul.

The main focus of the visit is to decrease the tensions between the neighboring states. Wang Yi is set to meet Chief of Army staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign affairs, Sartaj Aziz. The visit will take place on the 24th of June. Pakistan has welcomed the visit of Chinese foreign minister.

Sources close to the foreign ministry have confirmed the news while deeming the visit to hold great importance. Sources further narrate that most, if not all, of the bilateral efforts made to restore a steady relation have made no significant progress and it seems that third party interference may fill the gaps.

It is safe to say that the Pak-Afghan tensions have increased greatly after the current regime of Ashraf Ghani blamed Pakistan for the Kabul attack on the diplomatic end