A clash between two student groups in the University of Punjab has left many injured.

According reports members of a student organisation attacked Pushtun Cultural Day ceremony in the university. The students disrupted the ceremony and damaged the stalls.

As a result students from both sides clashed as the police present on spot tried to stop the brawl.

More police has been called by university authorities to calm down the situation.

Reports also say that Pushtun students were dancing on their traditional tunes when students from the other group attacked them leading to a massive brawl.

