LAHORE: The first of twenty-seven trains designed for Orange Line Metro will reach Lahore in July this year.

According to Radio Pakistan, the first train will be handed over by Chinese company to Punjab government and the remaining twenty-six will reach at the end of this year.

China and Pakistan have signed a framework agreement to build the Orange Line of rapid mass transit system in Lahore. The 26-kilometer line Orange Line Metro Train will have twenty-six stations, two of which will be underground.

In his tweet, Punjab Chief Minister shared photos of first Orane Line Metro train.

Ready to roll out .... first train set of Lahore Orange Line has been unveiled in China ... to be shipped soon to Pakistan IA .... pic.twitter.com/JbRcZ26Ue9 — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) May 21, 2017





The train with five coaches has been designed for the 25.58 km Orange Line Metro in Lahore, Pakistan’s second largest city.

An energy-saving air-conditioning system suitable for the constant high summer temperature and unstable voltage in Pakistan is the showpiece of the design, according to a corporation engineer. Heat-resistant bogies increase durability, said the engineer.

The design combines the national flower of Pakistan and the shape of the dome of the Badshahi Mosque.

The designed maximum operational speed of the train is around 80 km per hour. It will be delivered in July with another 26 following by the end of the year.

Orange Line Metro train route will spread from Ali Town to Thokar Niaz Baig, from Multan Road to Scheme Mor, Chowburji, MAO College, Mall Road, Laxmi Chowk and Railway Station, from Garhi Shahu Bridge to GT Road and UET and from Pakistan Mint to Dera Gojran.