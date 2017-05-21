QUETTA - Member National Assembly and senior deputy chairman Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) Abdul Rahim Mandokhail died on Saturday in Quetta after a brief illness.

Abdul Rahim Mandokhail was elected as member National Assembly from NA-260 (Quetta-cum-Chagai) in 2013 general elections on PkMAP platform.

The deceased was admitted in Balon Medical Complex (BMC) for treatment from where he was shifted to Browry TB Hospital Quetta where died on Saturday. He was 81. Mandokhail was born in 1937 in Omza Mersenzai Zhob.

His last rituals will be performed in his native city of Zhob. His funeral prayer will be offered at Irfan Kasi Stadium on 3:00 pm and later on will be laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard of Omza Mersenzai Zhob.

PkMAP Chairman Mehmood Khan Achakzai along with other party workers and leaders of various political parties will attend the funerals of seasoned politician.

Meanwhile, ANP President Asfandyar Wali Khan, Secretary General Mian Iftikhar Hussain and Asghar Khan Achakzai have expressed grief over the demise of PkMAP deputy chairman and MNA Abdul Rahim Mandokhail.

The party flag will remain at half-mast for three days in mourning over the demise of veteran lawmaker who firmly stood for the Pakhtunkhwa cause in all his life, said the PkMAP press release.