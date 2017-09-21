ISLAMABAD:- Pakistan on Wednesday expressed grief over the devastation caused by the earthquake in Mexico. A statement issued here by the foreign ministry said: “We are deeply saddened by the heavy loss of life and destruction caused by the severe earthquake in the United Mexican States.” The government and people of Pakistan, it said, “express their solidarity and stand by the government and friendly people of Mexico at this difficult time. We believe the resilience of the Mexican people will help them in facing the challenges posed by this calamity with courage and strength.”–Staff Reporter

“We offer our profound condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the early recovery of those injured in this disaster,” the statement added.