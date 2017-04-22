Canadian government has stopped its citizens from unnecessary travel to Pakistan in a wake of unpredictable security situation at Benazair Bhutto International Airport in Islamabad.

According to directives issued by Canadian authorities, the locals have been cautioned from travelling to Quetta, Waziristan, Azad Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Swat, Khyber Pass and other sensitive areas.

“The decision to travel is your choice and you are responsible for your personal safety abroad. The Government of Canada takes the safety and security of Canadians abroad very seriously and provides credible and timely information in its Travel Advice to enable you to make well-informed decisions regarding your travel abroad”, the advisory stated.

It further added that in the event of a large-scale emergency, every effort will be made to provide assistance. However, there may be constraints that will limit the ability of the Government of Canada to provide services.

Not only Canada but United Kingdom (UK) has also advised its people to stay vigilant, keep a low profile and be careful while traveling at Islamabad airport.

On the other hand, Pakistani government is investigating reports of the planning of an attack at the airport.