Pakistan has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on Afghan military base which resulted in a huge loss of precious lives, said a statement released by Foreign Office of Pakistan.

In the statement, the Foreign Office reiterated strong condemnation of terrorism in all forms and manifestations.

The statement reaffirmed Pakistan`s commitment to work closely with the Afghan Government and the international community in the fight against the scourge of terrorism.

It extended heartfelt sympathies and deepest condolences to the government and the people of Afghanistan as well as to the bereaved families.