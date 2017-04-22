ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Friday assured that Pakistan’s nuclear assets are completely safe.

“Pakistan’s command and control system as well as nuclear safety regime remain robust and are at par with international standards,” he said in response to a question at an event arranged by the Heritage Foundation in Washington DC. “In fact, Pakistan is providing nuclear security training to regional countries at its Centre for Excellence for nuclear security.”

Delivering a keynote address at the event titled ‘Pakistan’s Economic Reforms: It’s Quest for Investment, Prospects for Development & Social Change’, Dar stressed that Pakistan and the United States are longstanding friends, partners and strategic allies.

“They have enjoyed a strong long-term and broad bilateral partnership with many shared interests. Both countries have worked closely to counter terrorism and to ensure peace and stability in the region,” he said. He emphasised that Pakistan is looking forward to working closely with the new US Administration and has already had some very promising interactions with it.

Dar said his government is vigorously pursuing a 4Es (energy, economy, elimination of extremism and education) strategy. Referring to the markedly improved security in the country, he said economic progress is inextricably linked with peace.

“Given the countless sacrifices our people have made, and continue to make every day in the fight against terrorism and extremism, it would be fair to say that no one understands and appreciates the desperate need for peace more than Pakistan.”

The minister said successes against terrorism have been possible after the government launched Operation Zarb-e-Azb in June 2014 against terrorists in North Waziristan. “After successfully achieving Zarb-e-Azb objectives, Pakistan has launched Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad which aims at indiscriminately eliminating the residual and latent threat of terrorism,” he added.

He further said that since regional peace is the most important pre-requisite for economic success, Pakistan cannot afford possible fallout from Afghanistan’s political instability. “The only lasting solution for peace in Afghanistan is an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned politically negotiated settlement.”

The minister pointed out that deadlock on Kashmir and continuing tensions along the Line of Control are reflective of yet another external security dilemma Pakistan has been facing since its creation.

Dar said Pakistan’s economy has witnessed tremendous economic turnaround and is currently reckoned as one of the fastest growing economies in the region with countless investment opportunities. He said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is a game changer not only for Pakistan but for the entire region. He urged American companies and investors to benefit from attractive business opportunities in Pakistan.