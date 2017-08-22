Pakistan has decided to issue an official statement and response on American latest Afghan policy, sources stated. Pakistan will issue official statement after consultation today.

According to sources, Pakistan will express its concerns on US President Donald Trump’s tilt towards India.

Pakistan will give its response to Indian and US allegations of terrorists’ ‘safe havens’ in the country, sources added.

The sources further stated Pakistan will remind Donald Trump of former US leadership’s appreciation on Pakistan’s sacrifices in war against terrorism as Operation Rad-ul-Fasaad and Khyber-IV will be specifically mentioned.

Indian policies against peace in the region will also be highlighted, sources mentioned.

Meanwhile, former High Commissioner to India, Abdul Basit, stated that American consent towards Indian intervention in Afghanistan is critical and a serious issue.

“Either US is not aware of ground realities or ignoring them intentionally,” he said.