SIALKOT -A transgender was allegedly sodomised by a court bailiff official and his companion in the courtroom in Daska here on Wednesday.

According to the FIR (1055/2016) lodged at Daska City police station under section 377 PPC by the victim Zahid, the nasty incident was occurred in the night of December 14, 2016.

The FIR revealed that accused Azhar, a bailiff official of Daska family court,m arrested Zahid from his house in village Veerwala-Satrah, Daska tehsil here on Dec 14, 2016 in a family case under trial against him in the Family Court of Judge Imran Ali Jaffari.

The FIR added that instead of producing the victim before the court, the accused with the help of his unworn companion kept him detained illegally in the courtroom.

The FIR narrated that the accused sodomised the transgender in the courtroom. On the other hand, on very next day, the victim submitted a petition in the court of local magisterial court in Daska for the medical examination. On this, Magistrate Tasneem Ejaz directed the Medical Superintendent of Daska Civil Hospital and SHO of Daska City police station to get the medical examination of the victim conducted.

Meanwhile, scores of the transgenders gathered in front of the Daska City police station and lodged their strong protest against the incident. The eunuchs also staged a sit-in. They demanded immediate arrest of the accused and speedy justice for the victim.

PROJECT IN A DOLDRUMS

A project is in the doldrums due to the funds paucity and slackness of the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) for one and a half years.

Sialkot TMA had started “Great Wall of Sialkot” project at Allama Iqbal Chowk with the funds donated by the local philanthropists. It had not allocated even a single penny from its local government’s funds for this project.

The then Gujranwala commissioner had inaugurated the project, saying that the 300 feet long “Great Wall of Sialkot” would be established to pay homage Great Poet-Philosopher Allama Iqbal.

According to Tehsil Municipal Officer (TMO) Muhammad Zafar Qureshi, the great wall of Sialkot had to be attributed to son of soil of Sialkot Allama Iqbal. Some other TMA officials added that the wall was being established to promote “Iqbaliyat” in active collaboration with Sialkot business community.

The wall had to reflect the Sialkot’s historical perspective, culture, heritage and its global industrial significance, they added. The murals of Allama Iqbal’s poetry and art would be displayed on the great wall of Sialkot, which would be reflecting the imagination of Iqbal’s poetry and philosophy, the TMA officials added.