Pakistan Army on Wednesday launched its anti-terrorist offensive, said a military spokesman, the latest in a series of operations security forces have launched to counter militants.

Major General Asif Ghafoor, director general of the military’s media wing, said the operation is aimed at “indiscriminately” tackling terrorism.

Pak Army launches 'Op Radd-ul-Fasaad' (رَدُّالفَسَاد) across the country. Rangers ops in Pb, cont ongoing ops elsewhere. Pursuance of NAP. pic.twitter.com/sibMpV7Vby — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) February 22, 2017

“The effort entails conduct of broad spectrum security/counter-terrorism operations by Rangers in Punjab, continuation of ongoing operations across the country and focus on more effective border security management,” added the statement.