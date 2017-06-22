Convicted Indian spy Kulbhushan Jhadav has submitted a mercy petition to Chief of Army Staff General Bajwa, Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement issued on Thursday.

“In his plea, Commander Jadhav has admitted his involvement in espionage, terrorist and subversive activities in Pakistan and expressed remorse at the resultant loss of many precious innocent lives and extensive damage to property due to his actions,” said the statement.

"Seeking forgiveness for his actions he has requested the Chief of Army Staff to spare his life on compassionate grounds."

The military's media wing also released a second confessional video of the convicted Indian spy.