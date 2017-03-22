Religious cleric Ashraf Jalali slammed Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for his Holi address.

Jalali stated that Prime Minister spread ‘kufr’ and was guilty of ‘shirk’ when he said that Allah, Bhagwan, Ishwar and Wah-e-Guru are the same.

“Nawaz Sharif violated his own oath, ideology of Pakistan, Quran and Sunnah. His speech is an attack on Islam,” Jalali said in a gathering. “We seek a public apology from him,” demanded the cleric.

He further criticized the premier while saying that Nawaz is nobody to decide about heaven or hell.

“It is Allah’s decision and it has been revealed in the Quran. He ignored the Quran in an effort to please Hindus.

“Muslims and Hindus are not one nation because Pakistan was established on Two Nation Theory. Because of this 2 million Muslims lost their lives and 20 million migrated into Pakistan.”

The cleric maintained that Pakistan was created in the name of Islam, because there was no other apparent reason.

“Otherwise he should accept ideology of Akhand Bharat,” he said.

Jalali said America is behind this.

“They are taught these things in America and they preach them here,” he concluded.

In his address to the Karachi Hindu community on Holi, the PM vowed to make religious diversity ‘Pakistan’s strength’.

The premier asserted that “Pakistan wasn’t created so that one religious group can dominate over the other,” and that “forced coversion is a crime in Islam.”

The speech has been described as progressive and pluralist by the liberal quarters, with the premier being simultaneously criticised for negating Islamic supremacy and the ‘ideology of Pakistan’