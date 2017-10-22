Pakistan motorcar rally left Gilgit for Babusar Top on the second leg of its countrywide journey on Sunday as part of 70th Independence celebrations of the country, reported Radio Pakistan.

The rally will pass through major cities of Gilgit-Baltistan, and arrive at zero point of Babusar top in district Diamer on Sunday evening.

Special security arrangements have been made by force commander northern areas for security of participants of the rally.

After passing through Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, and Sindh the rally will culminate at Gwadar in Baluchistan by the end of October.