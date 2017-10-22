LAHORE : Inefficiency of doctors at Punjab government hospitals continued to persist as another woman gave birth to a child outside Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) in an ambulance in Tandlianwala Saturday.

According to details, 35-year-old Shazia was first asked for the blood sample fee and then she was referred to Faisalabad without checkup. The woman gave birth to the baby in hospital’s ambulance on the way.

Getting information about the incident, both mother and baby were reshifted to THQ Hospital.

It’s the third incident of its kind in a week as earlier a woman gave birth to a child on the stairs near Medical Superintendent’s office in Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Thursday. "The woman came to the hospital in the morning and was checked by the doctor. However; she was going to the canteen when the labour pain started and she gave birth to the child who is in stable condition, health minister said.

Separately, a woman in Raiwind had given birth to a baby outside the THQ Hospital after the staff refused to treat her. Sameera Bibi was experiencing labour pain at the time of entry and no doctors were available in the hospital on duty. Eventually she had to deliver baby in front of the hospital gate during morning hours.

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Shehbaz Sharif, while taking notice of the incidents, summoned report from Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique and health secretary. He also ordered to take legal action against those responsible.