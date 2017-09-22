KHYBER AGENCY - Two custom personnel sustained injuries as an improvised explosive device (IED) went off in Matha Khel area on Pak-Afghan Highway in tehsil Landi Kotal on Thursday.

The administration and local sources said that a Torkham-bound custom coach carrying Torkham Custom House crew was on its way from Peshawar when it was hit by the IED in morning hours.

Resultantly, two custom personnel identified as Muhammad Yousaf (muharer) and Abdul Kareem (security guard) sustained wounds and were shifted to Agency Headquarter Hospital, Landi Kotal for treatment. The hospital sources stated that their conditions were stable. The vehicle was partially damaged, the sources said.

Immediately after the incident, the security agencies personnel rushed to the site, cordoned off the area and collected evidences from the spot for investigation, forces official said.

The Pak-Afghan Highway was suspended for all kind of movement for 45 minutes and the movement was resumed following clearance given by Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS).

Assistant Political Agent (APA) Landi Kotal Niaz Muhammad said that massive search operation was launched in the locality and twenty three persons were arrested under local responsibility clause of the Frontier Crimes Regulations (FCR) and put them behind the bars for interrogation.