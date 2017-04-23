SIALKOT-The police on Saturday declared as fake the marriage certificate produced by Naila Maseeh, one of the accused involved in a youth's murder following her friendship with him on Facebook.

The police said that she tried to misguide the police by presenting the fake marriage certificate. Police officials said that it was major development in the famous Facebook friendship-cum-murder case. The marriage certificate presented by main accused Naila Maseeh had been found fake during the proper verification of the certificate by the concerned church.

According to the marriage certificate, Sambrial-based Naila Maseeh and her Gujranwala-based Facebook friend Sharoon Maseeh had conducted love marriage in a local church in village Mandiyala Warraich-Gujranwala on February 2, 2016.

The police investigators said that now the claim by main accused Naila Maseeh as being the wife of slain Sharoon Maseeh had proved to be false.

Meanwhile, the Pasrur court extended the pre-arrest bail of the main accused till April 29, 2017. ADSJ Shaukat Kamal Dar granted her another week-long extension in her pre-arrest bail. She had appeared before the court and sought extension.

On the other hand, every passing day is making the mysterious case of murder as more complicated. Several important points were coming under the light which were raising the curtain from several unrevealed points due to which the mystery is still prevailing in the case. The Sialkot police are also keeping all the options open.

Senior police officials said that then police also got the death certificate verified from the senior management of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Islamabad besides getting the authenticity of a marriage certificate checked from the management of church.

Naila, the main nominated accused of the mysterious murder case, through her counsel, had presented a death certificate and marriage certificate to the Sialkot police. These certificates had changed the direction of the famous case.

The PIMS management had handed over Sharoon's dead body to Naila, as per the death certificate, on January 31, 2017. But, the dead body of Sharoon was found from fields near village Langey majkey-Badiana, Pasrur tehsil on February 1,2017 the very next day of his death.

Later, the dead body was identified as that of Sharoon by police through his finger prints with the help of NADRA on March 18, 2017. The question is still unsolved that how the dead body reached near Badiana-Pasrur tehsil from PIMS Islamabad within a day and who threw it there.