KOHAT: Member of Provincial Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ziaullah Bangash brings fresh focus on the importance of Maths and Science in public schools. Speaking at a science activity organized by the Pakistan Alliance for Maths and Science (PAMS), Ziaullah Bangash reiterated the need to improve the learning levels in general, and math and science in particular, in our public schools. The activity was organized at Government Primary School, Municipal Committee Area No.1 in Kohat.

According to the National Education Assessment System 2014, the average score in Maths in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is 42%, which is lower than the equally deplorable national average of 46%. For Science the average score is 44%. These numbers highlight an alarming inability of public schools in the province to provide quality math and science education.

Further analysis shows that the teachers lack the required skill and incentive to provide adequate learning levels of math and science. Additionally, the schools lack science labs and infrastructure essential to providing a 21st century education.

Also present at the science activity were District Education Officer (male) Haziq Ur Rehman, Assistant DEO Hafiz Ziaullah, and students and teachers from Government High School No.3, Kohat. Representatives from the Pakistan Science Club conducting an engaging and interactive session of science activities with the gathered students and teachers to illustrate how key science concepts can be effectively explained in the classroom.

Mr. Haziq ur Rehman announced the formation of establish Science Clubs across Kohat, with the collaboration of Pakistan Science Club and district authorities of education department. These science clubs would be led by Science Teachers of the district’s public schools. He also committed to organizing similar science activities in various schools across the district, and announced the upcoming events at Government High School No. 1 and No. 2, where hundreds of teachers and students will participate.



Speaking at the gathering, PAMS representatives also acknowledged that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is the only province with a specific budget for education, and that the Chief Minister KP has appointed a Science Advisor in the province. These are positive steps on the roadmap to bringing math and science education in public schools to the level in line with the demands of the modern world.