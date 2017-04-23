Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Chief Siraj-ul-Haq said Pakistan is not an Islamic state.

In his address to a gathering he said, “There are 2 percent families that are ruling Pakistan and 98 percent people are suffering at their expense. Farmers and laborers have suffered the most and they have never got their due share.”

He further said, “Pakistan is not an Islamic country. How can a man who is not giving rights to his women fit to be a councilor? How can corrupt rulers rule the country? Until and unless these people are not punished according to Islamic law Pakistan cannot prosper.”

“Jamaat-e-Islami has chalked out a plan for the next 25 years for Pakistan. We have made a list of 500 people who are PhDs and M.Phils in various subjects. They would help Pakistan grow in IT, Industry, Agriculture and various other sectors,” said Siraj-ul-Haq.