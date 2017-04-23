Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Pakistan workers have raised slogans in support of founder of the party in a rally titled ‘Suno Karachi’ organised by the Pakistan chapter.

Leader of the opposition in Sindh assembly Khawaja Izharul Hassan displayed a sense of hopelessness over the situation.

As the workers approached Gurumandir, pro-party founder slogans were chanted raising questions over legitimacy of the charter narrative weaved by MQM Pakistan after detachment with party’s founder last year in August over anti-Pakistan speech.

Upon questioning, Sindh assembly opposition leader held the approach as that of an individual and not the party. He further said that the party does not believe in violence and individual voices cannot be suppressed.

MQM Pakistan led by Dr Farooq Sattar had parted ways with the London chapter which is led by the founder of the political front who has been living in self-imposed exile in London since 1992.

Dr Sattar, Khawaja Izharul Hassan, Mayor of Karachi Waseem Akhtar and others announced detachment with the party founder after he delivered an anti-Pakistan speech on August 22 causing outrage across the country.

Over 50 illegally constructed offices of MQM were bulldozed in Sindh by Pakistan Rangers and MQM Pakistan was pressured into announcing detachment by different strata of the society.

There were claims by different sections of the society after August 22 episode and partying ways that Dr Sattar-led group of lawmakers have not detached with the founder in spirit.

Founder of the organisation was slapped with a ban before the incident by a high court out of which his addresses and pictures were taken off national television channels.

Living in exile for over two decades, the MQM founder denies allegations of receiving covert funds from Indian intelligence agencies and conspiring against Pakistan.

However, he has managed to keep his front afloat with followers including Nadeem Nusrat and others in London.