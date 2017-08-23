SHEIKHUPURA-Much to the annoyance of local journalists community, Deputy Commissioner Arqam Tariq Sheikh distributed shields and commendatory certificates to “non-professionals” in an effort being dubbed “causing division among local mediamen.”

Local senior journalists, attached with almost all main national dailies and TV channel held a meeting to review the situation after the DC’s “patting of the non-professionals on the back.”

They were of the view that the DC has distributed shields and certificates to his blue-eyed ‘mediamen’ who, they said, have nothing to do with journalism. The participants unanimously passed a resolution, urging the DC to stop patronising the non-professional journalists. The resolution also demanded the Commissioner Lahore Division take notice of the DC’s “patronage of the non-professionals.”

When contacted, DC Arqam Tariq Sheikh said that he would arrange another program for distribution of shields and commendatory certificates to professional journalists and field reporters soon.

The journalist community, however, refused to accept the DC’s explanation and demanded end to the patronage of non-professional journalists.